New Fraser Valley trail running race series will take place in Mission and Manning Park this spring

A new trail running race series has launched in the Fraser Valley, with its first race scheduled to take place on the Bear Mountain trail network in Mission, BC, on June 8. Fraser Valley Trail Races (FVTR) was born out of a passion for the Fraser Valley and trail running in general by its founding partners. Perhaps you’ve run some of the province’s great trails including those in Squamish, Whistler or North Vancouver, and always wondered “what’s in the other direction”? Well, FVTR can’t wait to provide amazing races in the Fraser Valley region.

With distances of 8km, 12km and 21km, the Bear Mountain race will offer a challenging and rewarding option for all levels of trail race enthusiasts. The second race in the new series will take place July 27 in stunning Manning Park, and will offer distances of 10km and 21km. The Mission area has some great running and mountain biking trails, and these events already received an enthusiastic sign-up when the event registration first opened in December 2018.

FVTR Managing Director Matt Holbrook commented, “we are so excited to bring professionally managed trail races to the region. With staff who are so passionate about the trails and the running community in general, we will be creating a fun race experience that will leave runners longing for the next one, or simply craving another run along a trail or up a mountain. Pizza at the finish line? How about a beer? We’ll have both on site at our Bear Mountain race, along with hosting other Mission business partners on site to make our race a unique experience.”

FVTR is led by passionate Race Directors Jenny Quilty and Katrina Abram. Not sure if trail running is for you? Jenny and Katrina also operate Pacific Pine Running and offer 12-week clinics, starting in April, that will prepare you for the 12- or 21-kilometre distances, so you’ll be ready for the race in June.

FVTR will also engage Mission Search and Rescue and the Canadian Ski Patrol at their races, ensuring safety is a priority for all racers, and FVTR will donate to those organizations.

Not far from Vancouver, but a world away! is not just FVTR’s tag line, but it’s the way they want all racers to feel about the trails in Mission and the Fraser Valley region.

For more information or to register for a race, visit www.fvtr.ca.

