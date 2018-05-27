New executive for 100 Mile Nordics Ski Club

Working to secure funds for LED lighting on the trails

Cecilia Yung learning how to ski on the trail during the 100 Mile Nordics Club’s Family Day event on Feb. 12. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

After 22 years of volunteering in various positions, Maryanne Capnerhurst has retired as president of the 100 Mile House Nordics.

“The club thanks Maryanne for her unfailing dedication and steadfast leadership,” said Barb Matfin, the club’s secretary.

Also retiring is Annie McCave and Jim Peterson from the executive body. McCave will stay to mentor Denise Waldner in the role of treasurer and Peterson will continue his role as a coach in the Ski S’kool next year.

“They [the Nordics] received heart-warming letters of thanks from some of the elementary kids who participated which let the Executive know they’re on the right track providing three free ski lessons to every Grade 3 aged child in the area,” said Matfin.

The new executive is also working on developing and growing the youth skill development program and racing teams, which the club has said the Ski S’kool has aided in.

Also planned for the club is working to secure funds for LED lighting on the trails. The plan is to light up the Gentile Giant trails out to the Beanstalk cabin with efficiency.

Expanding the lodge opening times once the lighting project is completed is also being considered.

“Presently the difficult race trails lighting system is ageing and the Nordics recognize the importance of continuing to create trail systems for an ageing demographic while at the same time welcoming new young families for their youth programs,” said Matfin.

A new executive body has also been selected.

Kristi Iverson-Mckenzie – President

Brad Summers – Vice President

Denise Waldner -Treasurer

Barb Matfin – Secretary

Gary Carlson – Coaching

Steve Jensen – Ski Trails Maintenance

Karen Johnson-Puckett – Activities

Colleen Ellens – Snowshoe Trails Maintenance

Tom Puckett – Facility Maintenance

Mike Matfin – Grooming

Ken MacKenzie – Skill Development

Craig Davidiuk – Media

