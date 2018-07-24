New concussion care for hockey players

sports@mapleridgenews.com

BC Hockey has partnered with HeadCheck Health to establish standardization and improve concussion care for all players across BC Hockey.

With this partnership, both organizations share a mutual goal to provide innovative approaches to making the game safer at all levels of play in British Columbia and the Yukon, said a press release from BC Hockey.

The program implements an evidence-based standard for concussion testing and management province-wide which will proactively limit league and association liability for mismanagement of concussions. The goal is to increase awareness surrounding the importance of proper concussion testing and management across BC Hockey member leagues, associations, stakeholders, and communities.

“Player safety is of utmost importance to us,” said Barry Petrachenko, chief executive officer of BC Hockey. “Our goal is to increase awareness surrounding the importance of proper concussion testing and management across our membership.”

HeadCheck is a concussion testing and management solution, which simplifies the way protocols are implemented and executed by leveraging mobile, cloud and analytic technology. The solution is available on both Apple and Android devices and features a web-based reporting dashboard.