New coach hits off new season with Kelowna Falcons

The Kelowna Falcons have named Hayden Pewitt as their new bench boss for the upcoming 2020 West Coast league season.

The Maryville, Tennessee native replaces Ryan Witt who was recently signed to the Toronto Blue Jays minor league coaching staff.

“I’m excited,” says Coach Pewitt. “We’re going to pitch it, but also try to bang it a little bit as well and we’re going to have some fun on the offensive side. I’m excited, it won’t be long now, we’ll be up there in just over five months and we want to get this thing rolling.”

Hayden brings a great deal of experience to the Falcons organization. When he’s not coaching the Flacons, Hewitt works as an assistant coach for Chattanooga State Community College, recently having inked a deal after coaching at Tusculum University in Tennessee last year.

He has spent the last two summers in the Expedition League as the head coach of the Badlands Big Sticks. His resume includes an EL title and a Coach of the Year award after his club went 48-20 in 2019.

“He’s a great fit for our program,” says Falcons general manager Mark Nonis. “He comes highly recommended from Coach Wright who wanted to come back, but obviously couldn’t pass up an opportunity with the Blue Jays. Hayden with his summer ball experience made him the ideal candidate because he knows the team needs to win right out of the gate. It’s an exciting time for our club, celebrating our 20th anniversary season.”

The Falcons will begin their 20th anniversary season on June 5th when they host Walla Walla Sweets to Elks Stadium for a three-game series.

“The West Coast League (WCL) season once again is split in half. The division leaders at the halfway point of the schedule will clinch a playoff spot regardless of how they finish after the second half. Each team’s record will return to 0-0 and the winner of the second half of the season will also clinch a postseason berth much like the Falcons did in 2018,” read a press release on the Falcons website.

The Falcons will play 27 of their 54 games at home with potential playoff games following the regular season.

Season tickets are now available. Call the Falcons’ headquarters at (250-763-4100) to grab yours.

For single-game tickets and the full schedule visit the Falcons website.