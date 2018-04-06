New boxing program set to launch

At-risk youth in Mission will soon hopefully have a new outlet to release some energy.

The Abbotsford-Mission Boxing Club and Ray Szabada from iOpen Technologies have teamed up to create a program to help at-risk youth, with an open house planned to launch the program on April 9.

Dale Gatin from the AMBC said he and Szabada have been working on the project for the past year and have brought on Kirsten Hargreaves (manager of social development for the District of Mission), Tami McLellan (youth care worker for Fraser View Learning Centre), Scott Guitard (Mission Youth House) and Chandra Walters (Mission Leisure Centre Youth Lounge).

Full program details have yet to be determined, but they will be released at a later date.

The open house occurs at Bethel Church in Mission from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 9.

For more on the club, visit facebook.com/missionboxing.