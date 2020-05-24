‘New-age’ defenceman joins Campbell River Storm for 2020/21 season

Kal Nagy, of Duncan, B.C., is the latest player to sign with the Campbell River Storm for the 2020/21 VIJHL season. The Storm are chasing another shot at the Cyclone Taylor Cup after their post-season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is seen in this 2020 file photo celebrating their first-round series victory over the Nanaimo Buccaneers at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. Black Press File Photo

A smooth-skating young defenceman will be making his Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) debut with the Campbell River Storm. Kal Nagy will join the team for the 2020/21 season, Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone said addition last week.

“Kal is an extremely smooth skating defenceman that moves the puck very efficiently,” he said. “He is very young and will take a little time to transition to playing against 19 and 20-year-olds but the potential for growth and the skill package that Kal possesses have the next level written all over them.”

Nagy, 17, spent last season with the Pacific Coast U18 Sea Devils. Over 36 Midget Prep U18 Canadian Sport School Hockey League games, he logged three goals and 15 assists with just two penalty minutes.

A native of Duncan, B.C., Nagy said he’s looking forward to experiencing the fan support at the Brindy for Friday night games.

Stone called him a “new-age defenceman” and said he’ll be able to learn from an already solid group of defencemen.

Nagy is expected to attend the Storm ID Tournament, currently scheduled for July 17-19.

