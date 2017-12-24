Never Ever Days will get you skiing

Looking for that special gift that will get you and your loved ones out of hibernation this winter? How about getting outside, getting active and trying a new winter sport?

Canada Ski Council’s Never Ever Days beginners package makes it easier for those who want to learn how to ski or snowboard. Mount Washington Alpine Ski Resort is one of the ski areas participating in this program. — Blue Mountain Resort Photo

Making learning to ski and snowboard this winter easier and more affordable is the goal of the Canadian Ski Council’s Never Ever Days — a beginner lift ticket, lesson and rental, all wrapped up in one easy to purchase package.

Crisp winter air. Trees covered in snow. Carving down the hill with friends. The adrenaline rush. Sipping hot chocolate by the fire. For many Canadians, skiing or snowboarding is more than just an activity, it’s a full-day experience. To us, that’s what makes it so special and why we think every Canadian deserves to try it.

Never Ever Days is the ultimate beginners’ package for anyone nine years of age and older who’s ever considered trying skiing or snowboarding. It also provides you with everything you need to learn; equipment rental, lift ticket, and a minimum one-hour lesson – all for just $25 plus HST.

Goodbye barriers, hello chairlift.

Never Ever Days are being offered at 81 ski areas across Canada including 11 in British Columbia, 12 in Alberta, one in Manitoba, seven in Ontario, 44 in Quebec, and six in Atlantic Canada, on select dates throughout the 2017-18 winter season.

Mount Washington Alpine Ski Resort, located in the Comox Valley just over an hour away from Parksville, is included in the list of participating ski areas.

For a detailed list of participating ski areas and dates for their Never Ever Days lessons, as well as for signing up, visit: www.nevereverdays.com

Never Ever Days is expected to sell out quickly so sign up today and avoid disappointment.

— Canadian Ski Council