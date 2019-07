Walgren will compete at next year's Special Olympic Speed Skating Nationals

Ian Walgren (front) skates during his 777-metre race at February’s Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Vernon. Walgren will represent B.C. at nationals next year. Photo submitted

Nelson’s Ian Walgren has been chosen to compete with Team B.C. at next year’s Special Olympic Speed Skating Nationals.

Walgren, the only Special Olympic speed skater from the Kootenay Zone, won a silver medal in the 222-metre race and a bronze in the 500 at the Special Olympic B.C. Winter Games in Vernon in February.

That performance helped Walgren be chosen for nationals, which runs next February in Thunder Bay, Ont.