The Bucks in action against the Trail Smoke Eaters on April 4. Photo: cranbrookbucks.ca

Nelson’s Noah Quinn scores in Cranbrook Bucks’ BCHL debut weekend

Quinn has one goal, two assists through the Bucks' first two games

Nelson’s Noah Quinn played a part in some BCHL history over the weekend.

Quinn had an assist in the Cranbrook Bucks’ first ever game, a 6-3 against the Vees in Penticton on Saturday.

The rookie 17-year-old centre then scored his first regular season BCHL goal Sunday and added another assist in a 5-3 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Quinn had three goals and two assists with the Bucks in eight exhibition games.

Cranbrook is playing in Penticton during the Junior A league’s shortened season. Penticton is one of five B.C. cities hosting pods of teams.

Nelson Star

