Nelson’s Noah Quinn scores in Cranbrook Bucks’ BCHL debut weekend

Quinn has one goal, two assists through the Bucks' first two games

The Bucks in action against the Trail Smoke Eaters on April 4. Photo: cranbrookbucks.ca

Nelson’s Noah Quinn played a part in some BCHL history over the weekend.

Quinn had an assist in the Cranbrook Bucks’ first ever game, a 6-3 against the Vees in Penticton on Saturday.

The rookie 17-year-old centre then scored his first regular season BCHL goal Sunday and added another assist in a 5-3 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Quinn had three goals and two assists with the Bucks in eight exhibition games.

Cranbrook is playing in Penticton during the Junior A league’s shortened season. Penticton is one of five B.C. cities hosting pods of teams.

Nelson Star