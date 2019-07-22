Nelson’s Maglio hired by Spokane Chiefs

Adam Maglio will serve as an assistant coach with the WHL team

Nelson native Adam Maglio has been hired as an assistant coach by the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs. File photo

Nelson’s Adam Maglio has been hired as an assistant coach by the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs.

The 33-year-old is coming off a two-year head coaching run with the Prince George Spruce Kings, who he led to a BCHL championship last season.

Maglio said in a statement he was looking for the step up to major junior hockey.

“The WHL is one of the best junior leagues for both player and coach development. I look forward to building on all of the success the Chiefs had last season.”

Maglio played one season for the Nelson Leafs in 2005-06. He then spent another season with the Castlegar Rebels, two seasons at Morrisville State College in the NCAA, two more at the University of British Columbia and finally two more with a team in Hong Kong.

He was hired as an assistant coach with the Spruce Kings in 2015 before taking over as head coach in 2017. That season Maglio took Prince George to the league final, and then won it last season. The Spruce Kings also won the regional championship Doyle Cup and lost in the national Junior A final.

“Adam has shown a very natural ability to teach the game and connect with players,” said Chiefs head coach Manny Viveiros. “I think he’ll be an excellent addition and look forward to working with him.”

The Chiefs finished the last WHL regular season with a 40-21-7 record before losing in the Western Conference final.