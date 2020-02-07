Nelson’s Ian Walgren to compete at Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

Walgren will take part in four speedskating races

Nelson’s Ian Walgren will compete for Team B.C. at the Special Olympics Winter Games. Photo submitted

Nelson speedskater Ian Walgren will compete for Team B.C. at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay.

Walgren will take part in the 222-, 333-, 500- and 777-metre races at the event, which runs Feb. 25 to 29.

“I’m excited to be a part of Team B.C. 2020,” he said in a release. “It’s going to be cool and awesome when it comes to being a racer. I can’t wait to go!”

Walgren’s father Bruce, who also coaches the West Kootenay Speed Skating Club, will serve as an assistant coach for Team B.C.

The provincial team includes 143 athletes, 42 volunteer coaches and 13 mission staff from 42 communities. The eight sports at the Games include five-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing and speedskating.

“This is an incredibly well-prepared provincial team. I am so proud of the dedication and effort shown by all of these inspiring athletes, coaches, and volunteers,” said Michelle Cruickshank, Special Olympics Team BC 2020 Chef de Mission.

“They have been working hard for three years to reach this event, and I know they will do B.C. proud at National Games. Their abilities and their sportsmanship will inspire everyone watching.”