Nelson to host Bantam provincials

The Bantam Leafs will be on home ice in March as Nelson hosts provincials. Back row L-R: Joseph Surina, Kyle Kooznetzoff, Dylan Mowery, Seamus Boyd, Noah Quinn, Bryce Sookro, Ethan Bennett, Simon Forrester, Kaleb Percival. Front row: Joe Davidson, Alexander Andersen, Dylan Watts, Mason Ouchi, Rhett Hamilton, Koby Upper, Drake Proctor. Photo submitted

Submitted

Nelson has been selected to host the B.C. Bantam Tier Three Hockey Championships in March.

The tournament, which runs March 18 to 22, will include 10 teams from across B.C. and the Yukon.

Tournament director Sandy Boyd says the event is a terrific economic generator for the host community, drawing hundreds of families, friends and young athletes for a week or more.

“We’re aiming to do everything we can to showcase all that Nelson has to offer during the week the tournament is running,” says Boyd. “In between all those games, we’re going to make sure all the out-of-town parents, kids and their friends get a taste of the city’s great retail destinations, all our culinary and beverage venues and the region’s world famous outdoor adventure experiences before they head home.”

A tournament of this magnitude requires many volunteers and strong financial support from businesses throughout the community and around the province.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to assist with individual team hosting, score clock and penalty box operation, hospitality room operation, baked good provision and more. Interested? Contact the tournament’s volunteer organizer Shelann Andersen, at shelann.a@shaw.ca., 250-777-4030.

Businesses looking to support the event have a variety of sponsorship opportunities. They can contact fundraising co-ordinators Melissa Surina at 250-353-1499, bsurina@kaslo.org, or Greg Proctor at 250-354-9432, gproctor57@hotmail.com.