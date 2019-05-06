Nelson squad runs past Vernon’s Fulton Maroons 39-7

Fulton Maroons forward Brennan Kennedy, shown here in action earlier this season against Penticton’s Princess Margaret Mustangs, had the Maroons’ lone try in a 39-7 loss to Nelson’s LV Rogers. (Morning Star - file photo)

The score may not show it but it wasn’t a bad game for Vernon’s Fulton Maroons.

Mike Scheller’s squad fell 39-7 to Nelson’s LV Rogers in the High School Rugby Stadium Series event played in Kelowna.

“Congrats to LV Rogers, they deserve full credit for their victory,” said Scheller. “They have some good athletes and they play with solid structure. They got on us really early in the first half and we were down 17-0 before we knew it. They played well.”

Scheller said the final score doesn’t do his team justice, scoring the 17 points early, then adding the rest of their 22 points early in the second half, scoring on some long runs.

“We played a lot of young kids in this game, and a lot of guys got their first start in a rugby game,” he said. “Once they settled down, we played better. Our tackling got better and we started to hit the rucks harder. We did a few good things. Offensively, we lack speed. It’s a struggle for us to score and we were unlucky not to have a few more points.

Brennan Kennedy scored the lone Fulton try with Dom Peterson adding the convert.

Parker Stadnyk played at lock and had a very good game, said the coach.

“He made some hard tackles and he was always around the ball. Jorden Sitko stepped in at fullback and had some nice attacking runs. He also made a couple of key tackles on breakaway runs by them,” said Scheller. “Ethan Schiman had a good game at standoff, and he made some good tactical decisions for us.”

The Maroons host the South Kamloops Titans Wednesday (May 8) at 4 p.m. at Grahame Park, looking to avenge an early season 22-21 loss in Kamloops.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.com