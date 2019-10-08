Nelson Soccer takes the sport to schools

Submitted by Nelson Soccer Association

The Nelson Soccer Association is giving back to the community by offering free soccer lessons during gym time in schools across School District 8.

Senior members of the NSA coaching staff will be delivering lessons to local students over the coming months. The program hit the ground running earlier this month with a visit to Rosemont Elementary School, with six different classes getting coached. “Such a great day for our kids, they loved it,” said Rosemont principal Tim Mushumanski.

NSA’s aim is to get out to as many schools as possible in order to give all kids the opportunity to be professionally coached.

“This initiative was created by our board as we wanted to give back to the local community by offering free professional soccer coaching in schools,” said NSA executive director Sveta Tisma.

“Soccer in this community is in a great place with a fantastic volunteer board as well as professional guidance through the Vancouver Whitecaps. We hope that this tour will attract new players as well as re-engage the current ones.”

If you would like your school to have the opportunity to be professionally coached then please contact admin@nelsonsoccer.ca or 250-551-6974.