RJ Warren, seen here with his daughter Bethany, suffered a stroke on Oct. 31. Photo submitted

Nelson Slo-pitch president suffers stroke

RJ Warren has been contributing to the local sports community for years

RJ Warren, the president of Nelson Mixed Slo-pitch and a mainstay in the local sports community, is recovering from a massive stroke.

Warren was admitted to Kootenay Lake Hospital on Oct. 31 and later was transferred to Kelowna Rehab Centre where he remains in recovery, according to his family.

The 66 year old did not suffer paralysis but is expected to undergo an extensive rehabilitation.

Warren is a former board member of the Nelson Minor Hockey Association and a key figure in the development of local hockey officiating.

Donations to the Warren family can be made at gofundme.com/rjs-stroke-recovery.

