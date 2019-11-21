Nelson Skating Club to host West Kootenay Invitational Competition

The event will include skaters from around the Kootenays

The Nelson Skating Club is set to host the West Kootenay Invitational as well as a Christmas skate. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Nelson Skating Club is excited to host the West Kootenay Invitational Competition, which will feature skaters from around the Kootenays in the first competition of the regional season.

Skaters will compete in free skate events that highlight jumping and spinning elements, as well as artistic programs and solo dance events at the Nelson and District Community Complex on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

“Hosting the competition is a special opportunity for skaters to show friends and family their skills and performance capabilities. It’s a chance for local figure skaters to shine and show people in Nelson what a beautiful and demanding sport figure skating is,” said skating coach Sarah Gower.

Elements events where skaters compete against each other with four individual elements including jumps, spins, and field moves are a popular and fun competition wind up.

Club president Krista Brackett said the event is also a chance to showcase Nelson.

“We hope that everyone will come down to the arena to watch the competition, cheer on our Nelson skaters and bid on a number of wonderful raffle prizes donated by local businesses,” she said. “You might find the perfect gift for Christmas, and be able to support the Nelson Skating Club at the same time.”

The competition will start on Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. and run through the weekend to Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. Admission isa free and open to all.

The skating club is also hosting a Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. Wear your best Christmas sweater or onesie and join in a fun hour of skating. Members plus family and friends are welcome on the ice. Skaters need their own gear and helmets mandatory for children. Bring a food donation to support the Nelson Food Pantry.

The Nelson Skating Club is a non-profit society run by volunteers, dedicated to developing skaters for every ice sport including hockey, ringette, speed skating and figure skating. The Nelson Skating Club offers CanSkate, which is Canada’s No. 1 Learn to Skate program, CanPowerSkate and STARSkate, including programs for adults at all levels.

For more information, visit the club website at nelsonskatingclub.com or email info@nelsonskatingclub.com.