The boys team made an appearance in the final

The Nelsons Selects’ under-15 boys team brought home silver medals from the Les Sinnott Memorial Boys Provincial Cup in Prince George last weekend.

Nelson finished pool play with two wins and one loss before falling 2-0 to Vernon United in the final Sunday.

The result was the only podium finish by a Nelson team at the boys and girls tournaments.

Nelson also sent U13 and U17 boys squads to Prince George, while U13, U14, U15 and U17 teams competed in the Girls Provincial B Cup in Burnaby.