Nelson runner to compete at world U20 championships in Kenya

Nelson’s Matti Erickson will race in the 800-metre event at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: Kari Medig

Nelson runner Matti Erickson has been named to Canada’s 15-member team that will compete at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Erickson will race in the men’s 800 metres at the championships, which take place Aug. 17 to 22.

“The World U20 Championships is a huge event on the pathway towards international senior teams,” said head coach Jason Reindl in a statement.

“If we look at Camryn Rogers and Lauren Gale who were both members of the 2018 U20 team and are now in Tokyo, it is a great indicator of international senior opportunities.”

Erickson earned his berth on the national team after winning both the men’s 800 and 1,500 mixed races in Victoria at the BC Endurance Challenge on July 24 and 25 with the Kootenay Chaos Track Club.

Nelson’s 2020 sports ambassador, Erickson dominated high school running events until he graduated this year from L.V. Rogers. He also set to attend the University of Oregon in the fall where he’ll race for the Ducks’ cross-country team in Division 1 of the NCAA.

Nelson Star