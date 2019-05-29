Nelson Rhythm Ropers skip to national honours

The Nelson Rhythm Ropers show off their winnings at the national skip rope competition. Photo submitted

Submitted

The Nelson Rhythm Ropers are national rope skipping champions.

The team’s 15-to-17 age female squad of Maya Pierson, Nadine Lehr, Kaylyn Allingham and Angelia Thomson finished first overall at nationals, held May 17 to 20 in Olds, Alta.

The group also won the Grand Champion Award for their double dutch pairs freestyle, meaning they had the third highest score out of all teams, regardless of age, that competed in this event.

A 13-to-14 mixed team that included Isabel Sukra, Rose Tessier, Braeden Allingham, Carol Magalhaes and Alexis Rhodes of Synergy in Victoria placed in the top-five in five of their nine team events.

The Ropers’ two youngest jumpers at this competition, Sophia Sukra and Kjerstin Turner, along with two jumpers from the Abbotsford RopeWorks team, placed in the top three for all the events they entered together.

Sukra was attending her first national competition and finished fourth overall in the 10-under female category out of 26 jumpers. She was also the fastest jumper in 10-and-under speed, breaking a long standing B.C. record.

Two jumpers, Laura Tessier and Carol Magalhaes, entered team events with jumpers from Black Widow Rope Spinners of Penticton and received ribbons for a few of their events.

Dana Knapik and Kalina Spurge joined jumpers from Penticton to compete in the 18-to-29 age category. They also saw the podium for their events.

The results came after a trip to provincials in April that saw every one of the Rhythm Ropers make it to the podium.

If anyone would like more info about the Rhythm Ropers please contact rhythmropers.nelson@gmail.com.