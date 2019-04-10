Nelson Reflections qualify for synchro provincials

The team finished second overall at Mable Moran Provincial Qualifiers

The Nelson Reflections show off their second-place ribbons won at the provincial qualifiers. L-R: Brooke Sonnichsen, Cadence Hergott, Lauren Strong, Jessica Fitchett, Nicole Sonnichsen, Jessica Cockburn, Carley Pattyn-Fiander, Opal Lewandowski, and Ashley Sonnichsen. Photo submitted

The Nelson Reflections will compete in the provincial synchronized swimming championships after a surprise result at the qualifiers.

The club placed second overall out of six teams in the 13-to-15 age group at the Mable Moran Qualifiers in Richmond on April 5 to 7.

Lauren Strong and Jessica Fitchett, meanwhile, finished 1-2 respectively in 13-to-15 novice figures while Opal Lewandowski was close behind in fourth.

Kaitlyn Fitchett also stepped onto the podium after finishing second place in the solo 16-to-20 category.

The Reflections first hit the pool in 1994 but have been rebuilding since 2017 after taking a yearlong hiatus due to pool renovations. They will return to the provincial spotlight May 17 to 19 in Nanaimo.

The team is also offering a mini-season for new swimmers running from April 15 to June 1. Pool times are Monday and Thursday, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The season ends with the club’s water show on June 1.