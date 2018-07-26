Nelson paddlers win big at Club Crew World Championship

Brooke Campbell and Bob Lindsay competed in Hungary last week

Bob Lindsay (left) and Brooke Campbell are back home after competing at the Club Crew World Championships in Hungary this month. Photo submitted

Nelson paddlers Brooke Campbell and Bob Lindsay are back home with a boat full of medals.

Campbell and Lindsay competed with the Gorging Dragons rhythm dragon boat team at the Club Crew World Championships, which ran last week in Szeged, Hungary.

Campbell won four medals: silver in the women’s 60-plus 500-metre race, silver in the mixed 60-plus 2,000, bronze in the women’s 60-plus 200 and a bronze in the mixed 60-plus 500.

Lindsay, competing in the open men’s category, won bronze in the 500 and 2,000 races, respectively.