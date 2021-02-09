Nelson Nordic seeks love (and a little money) from local community

Board members and other volunteers from Nelson Nordic Ski Club with a demo model Pisten Bully 100 snowcat that is under consideration for purchase by the club at the end of its Love Your Club fundraiser. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by the Nelson Nordic Ski Club

Nelson Nordic Ski Club is in the final stages of fundraising for a new snowcat grooming machine for its cross-country ski trail systems at Apex, Busk and Clearwater, just south of Nelson.

With the support of a generous benefactor, the club is currently holding a Love Your Club fundraiser to raise $25,000 in matching donations by Feb. 14.

If the campaign is successful, the club will be in a position to purchase a new snowcat before the end of the season. In the first two weeks of the campaign, the club has raised $13,000 toward this goal, with other funds coming from a variety of sources, including granting agencies and regional and municipal governments.

“This is the final push for club members and other supporters of nordic skiing in the Nelson region to get behind the club and show their affection and appreciation for the cross-country ski trails at Apex, Busk and Clearwater,” says Nelson Nordic Ski Club general manager Jaime Frederick.

“Over the last year, we have secured funding and commitments in excess of $275,000. We’re looking for a little support to take us the rest of the way and secure great grooming of this community resource for years to come.”

The club’s cheeky Love Your Club campaign suggests that a new snowcat will set them up for a long-term relationship with curvy classic tracks and firm, rippling corduroy. Donations eligible for a charitable tax receipt can be made through Nordiq Canada at https://www.canadahelps.org/me/Puyaf79.

Donations may also be made by cash, credit or debit card at the club’s trailhead kiosks at Apex and Busk.

