Nelson Neptunes swimmer wins two medals at provincials

Nelson Neptunes swimmer Lachlan Bibby-Fox poses with his gold medal after finishing first at provincials last month. Photo submitted

Submitted

A gold-medal performance by Lachlan Bibby-Fox highlighted a terrific showing for the Nelson Neptunes at the British Columbia Summer Swimming Association Provincial Championship in Kamloops last month.

Bibby-Fox finished first in the 100-metre individual medley, improving his best time by over three seconds. He also grabbed silver in the 50 breast stroke, placed fourth in the 50 back stroke and sixth in the 100 freestyle.

The Neptunes sent 18 swimmers to provincials, which ran Aug. 12 to 18.

Almost every swimmer swam best times and had some great results. Swimmers making the A final included Madeline Holitzki who placed sixth in 100 butterfly, seventh in 50 butterfly, and eighth in 100 freestyle; coach Matthew Holitzki who placed seventh in 100 breast Stroke; and Kallie Badry, who placed eighth in 100 individual medley.

Top-10 finishers included Calleigh Cowan in 50 breast stroke (ninth), Naiya Gaynor in 50 back stroke (ninth), and Madeline Holitzki in 200 individual medley (10th).

We also had several relay events with the girls Div 1 team placing sixth in the freestyle relay, Div 3 girls placing 10th in the medley relay, Div 6 girls placing 11th in the freestyle relay and the medley relay, and the Div 4 boys placing 12th in the freestyle relay and 14th in the medley relay.

Next year the BCSSA Provincial Championship will be at UBC where it all began for the BCSSA 61 years ago. In the meantime, we are back in the pool Oct. 7 getting ready for next summer.