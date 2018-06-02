Nelson Neptunes finish 2nd overall at home meet

Samuel Matthew captured first in his division for the Neptunes

Laurel Nixon takes a breath during the Nelson Neptunes’ meet, which was held at the Nelson and District Community Complex on Saturday and Sunday. Photo submitted

Submitted

Samuel Matthew finished first in his division and the Nelson Neptunes were second overall at their home meet last weekend.

Matthew topped the Div 8 male category, while Jacob Verhesen was second at the event, which ran Saturday and Sunday at the Nelson and District Community Complex.

In female divisions, Keira Badry and Jaylen Rushton each finished second in their categories while Imo Cowan, Elissa Centrone, Chloe Malenfant and Madeline Holitzki were each third on the podium.

Nelson finished second in the standings behind Grand Forks. The meet also included teams from Kimberley, Castlegar, Trail, Creston, Revelstoke and Colville, Wash.