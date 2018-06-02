Laurel Nixon takes a breath during the Nelson Neptunes’ meet, which was held at the Nelson and District Community Complex on Saturday and Sunday. Photo submitted

Nelson Neptunes finish 2nd overall at home meet

Samuel Matthew captured first in his division for the Neptunes

Submitted

Samuel Matthew finished first in his division and the Nelson Neptunes were second overall at their home meet last weekend.

Matthew topped the Div 8 male category, while Jacob Verhesen was second at the event, which ran Saturday and Sunday at the Nelson and District Community Complex.

In female divisions, Keira Badry and Jaylen Rushton each finished second in their categories while Imo Cowan, Elissa Centrone, Chloe Malenfant and Madeline Holitzki were each third on the podium.

Nelson finished second in the standings behind Grand Forks. The meet also included teams from Kimberley, Castlegar, Trail, Creston, Revelstoke and Colville, Wash.

Previous story
Many seasons rolled into one for Victoria Cougars head coach
Next story
V.I. Raiders add a lot to the roster on signing day

Just Posted

Surrey motorist reportedly trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines

 

Are you satisfied with the BC Wildfire Service’s updates regarding fires this year?

  • 15 hours ago

 

Nature lovers wanted for Kelowna volunteer opportunities

  • 15 hours ago

 

Nelson Neptunes finish 2nd overall at home meet

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read