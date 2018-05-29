Nelson Minor Hockey elects new president

Nelson minor hockey players line up during the opening ceremony of bantam provincials in March. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Nelson Minor Hockey Association has a new president.

Lisa Upper took over the role at minor hockey’s annual general meeting earlier this month. She replaces Julie Lepine, who resigned ahead of the meeting.

Upper, who has been on the board for the past five years, served as vice president last year. She said she plans to continue the work Lepine started.

“Julie was very good last year about being informative to our members, to keep everyone aware of what’s going on so that we’re not such a behind-the-scenes board, but an open board that our members feel like they can talk to us and have communication with us,” said Upper.

“So I’m hoping to continue on with that type of philosophy that Julie started last year.”

The departure of minor hockey’s treasurer meant the financial statement is still being prepared. Upper said she expects the association to have made a profit, thanks in part to Nelson hosting a provincial bantam tournament in March.

Minor hockey membership dropped from 166 in 2016-17 to 152 last season. Upper said the board has elected to keep fees the same for next season.

“We want to try to keep our membership up because declining numbers is happening in minor hockey everywhere. We’re trying to just make it affordable.”

