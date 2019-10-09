Nelson Leafs win third straight game

Shawn Campbell scored twice in his first game of the season as the Nelson Leafs quieted the Spokane Braves 5-1 on Tuesday.

Campbell, making his return to the Leafs after playing for the team last season, scored the opening goal as well as a short-handed goal in the second period at the Nelson and District Community Complex.

Brady Miller, Reid Wilson and Joe Davidson also scored for Nelson (3-3-3), which won its third straight game after going winless through the opening six games of the season. Anderson Violette, meanwhile, had to make just 15 saves for the win.

Owen Miley had the lone goal for Spokane (6-4-0), while Riley McLean allowed all five goals on 33 shots.

The game also featured the return of captain David Sanchez, whose season was delayed by recovery from a broken leg suffered in February.

Nelson next plays the Border Bruins in Grand Forks on Saturday before hosting the Braves once again at home Sunday afternoon.