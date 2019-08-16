Nelson Leafs trade goalie Hunter Young to Rockies

Nelson will have an all-new duo between the pipes next season

Nelson Leafs goaltender Hunter Young has been traded to the Columbia Valley Rockies. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Nelson Leafs have traded goaltender Hunter Young to the Columbia Valley Rockies ahead of training camp.

Young played backup last season in his KIJHL debut with the Leafs. He finished the regular season with a 13-4-2 record, a 2.78 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 20 appearances.

The 19-year-old Okotoks, Alta., native also 1-2-0 in five playoff games.

In return, the Leafs will acquire either a mutually agreed on player by Oct. 15 or a player compensation fee.

The departure of Young as well as the aging out of former starter Caiden Kreitz means the Leafs will start next season with a new goaltender duo.

One of those goalies will be Nelson native Curt Doyle, who the Leafs acquired earlier in the off-season from the Castlegar Rebels.

The Leafs also announced the signing of forward Jaden Shumilak. The 18-year-old West St. Paul, Man., native spent last season with the Winnipeg Thrashers’ midget AAA team, with whom he scored 11 goals and 14 assists in 35 games.

Nelson holds its training camp Aug. 23 to 25 at the Nelson and District Community Complex. The Leafs play their first exhibition game Sept. 1 on the road against the Revelstoke Grizzlies before returning for a home game Sept. 4 against Revelstoke.

Nelson opens the regular season Sept. 13 at home to the Fernie Ghostriders.