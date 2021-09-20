Nelson Leafs split games to open preseason

The Leafs played a home-and-away with Beaver Valley

The Nelson Leafs split a two-game series with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks to open the preseason.

Beaver Valley scored four unanswered goals in the second period to win 4-3 at home on Friday.

Jesse Ihas, Josh Mason, Austin McLean and Hayden Stocks each scored for the Nitehawks, while Kevin Engman made 16 saves.

Joe Davidson, Devin Mcnair and Reid Vulcano replied for the Leafs, with Owen Kennedy stopping 17 shots.

The tables turned one night later in Nelson.

Simon Nemethy scored twice while Tenzin Mint made 19 saves as the Leafs shut down the Nitehawks 3-1.

Liam Noble also scored for Nelson.

Kelton McAuley had the lone goal for Beaver Valley, with Kyle Kooznetsoff making 25 saves.

The Leafs finish off the preseason with a road game against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Friday, followed by a game at home against the Thunder Cats on Saturday.

Nelson opens the regular season Oct. 1 at home to Beaver Valley.

On Monday, the Leafs also announced a trade with the Kimberley Dynamiters. The Leafs acquired forward Sam Chittenden in exchange for a player development fee. The 18-year-old rookie had one assist in three games last season for Kimberley.

Nelson Star