Nelson Leafs sign former WHL player

A former Leaf with WHL experience is returning to Nelson.

Dylan Williamson, who previously played for the Leafs for part of the 2014-15 season, agreed on Christmas Day to rejoin the team.

The 19-year-old forward was drafted in 2013 by the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders.

He played with the Raiders during the 2015-16 season and for part of the following season before joining the Junior A Calgary Canucks.

It’s rare for a former major junior player to return to the Junior B level. Leafs general manager Lance Morey said signing Williamson became a possibility after he was traded to a team in North Battleford, Sask., where the 6-2, 200-pound left winger played just one game.

“He plays strong, he plays tough,” said Morey. “He’s got great hands around the net. He’s going to be a really good player for us at this level.”

The deadline for player transactions in the KIJHL is Jan. 10. Nelson is back on the ice tonight at Beaver Valley before returning home for a rematch against the Nitehawks on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

