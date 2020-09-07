Nelson Leafs pick up Simon Nemethy in dispersal draft

Nemethy had 39 points for Beaver Valley last season

Simon Nemethy, seen here playing for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks last season in Nelson, has been acquired by the Leafs. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Nelson Leafs have acquired Simon Nemethy in the KIJHL dispersal draft.

The 17 teams set to play next season were given the chance to draft 44 players from the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, 100 Mile House Wranglers and Spokane Braves after those teams opted to skip the upcoming campaign due to COVID-19 impacts.

Nelson had the 13th pick and chose Nemethy, a six-foot-one, 175-pound forward who was second in Nitehawks scoring last season with 16 goals and 23 assists.

The 19-year-old has 23 goals and 39 assists in 86 games over three seasons with Beaver Valley.

The KIJHL season begins Nov. 13.

Related: KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Nelson Star