Nelson Leafs’ Joe Davidson signs with BCHL team

Davidson will play for the Merritt Centennials

Nelson Leafs’ forward Joe Davidson will play for the BCHL’s Merritt Centennials next season. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson native Joe Davidson has committed to play for the BCHL’s Merritt Centennials next season.

Davidson was a standout in his rookie season with the Nelson Leafs during 2019-20 campaign.

The 17-year-old forward had 22 goals and 16 assists in 44 regular season games, and was fourth overall in team scoring.

Davidson will have a Leafs teammate on the ice with him in Merritt. Defenceman Alek Erichuk previously signed with the Centennials earlier in the off-season.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

