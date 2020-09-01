Nelson Leafs’ Joe Davidson signs with BCHL team

Nelson native Joe Davidson has committed to play for the BCHL’s Merritt Centennials next season.
Davidson was a standout in his rookie season with the Nelson Leafs during 2019-20 campaign.
The 17-year-old forward had 22 goals and 16 assists in 44 regular season games, and was fourth overall in team scoring.
Davidson will have a Leafs teammate on the ice with him in Merritt. Defenceman Alek Erichuk previously signed with the Centennials earlier in the off-season.
@tyler_harper
