Nelson Leafs’ forward Joe Davidson will play for the BCHL’s Merritt Centennials next season. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson Leafs’ Joe Davidson signs with BCHL team

Davidson will play for the Merritt Centennials

Nelson native Joe Davidson has committed to play for the BCHL’s Merritt Centennials next season.

Davidson was a standout in his rookie season with the Nelson Leafs during 2019-20 campaign.

The 17-year-old forward had 22 goals and 16 assists in 44 regular season games, and was fourth overall in team scoring.

Davidson will have a Leafs teammate on the ice with him in Merritt. Defenceman Alek Erichuk previously signed with the Centennials earlier in the off-season.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Nelson Star

Previous story
Summerland to offer curling this season
Next story
Campaign to resurface South Surrey track launches

Just Posted

Most Read