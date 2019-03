Cole Wyatt scored a hat trick as the Nelson Leafs staved off elimination with a 4-1 win over the Braves in Spokane on Tuesday.

Reid Wilson also scored for the Leafs, who will now host Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Wyatt scored twice in the first period and added an empty-net goal in the third, while Caiden Kreitz made 37 saves.

Aaron Morris had the lone goal for Spokane, while Ben Waslaski made 39 saves.