Nelson Leafs fall 4-2 in Castlegar

The Nelson Leafs lost their first game of the season to the rival Castlegar Rebels on Friday in a 4-2 defeat.

Jack Karran scored twice for the Leafs (15-6-1), who have just two wins in their last eight games after a red-hot start to the season.

C.J. Wedenig got the start in Nelson’s net but was pulled after allowing two goals on 24 shots. Hunter Young took over in the third period and allowed two more goals on six shots.

Aiden Cornell, Reid Wilson, Jesse Belley and Tristan Jones each scored on home ice for the Rebels (5-14-3), while Cedric Lesieur stopped 24 shots.

Nelson is back on home ice Saturday against the Grand Forks Border Bruins.