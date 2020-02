The Leafs downed the Castlegar Rebels 4-2

The Nelson Leafs scored four unanswered goals en route to a 4-2 win over the Castlegar Rebels at home on Tuesday.

Ryan Janowski, Brandon Costa, Ryan Quinn Nielsen-Webb and Shawn Campbell each scored for Nelson (27-12-6), which won its sixth straight game.

Leafs goaltender Anderson Violette made just 13 saves for the win.

Andrew Rennie and Griffen Ryden replied for the Rebels (12-27-6), while Dawson Rattai stopped 21 shots.

Nelson next plays the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at home Friday.