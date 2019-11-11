Nelson Leafs atop league after splitting weekend games

The Leafs lost in Spokane but won in Fernie

The Nelson Leafs’ 12-game winning streak is over, but a win in Fernie ensured they remain tied for first overall in the KIJHL.

The Leafs had their long run end with a 6-2 loss to the Braves in Spokane on Friday before rallying to beat the Ghostriders 4-3 in overtime in Fernie the next day.

The weekend results mean Nelson (13-3-3), which started the season winless through the first six games, is tied with Kimberley for points atop the league. Neil Murdoch Division rival Beaver Valley is two points back with a game in hand.

In Spokane, the Braves shelled the Leafs with 59 shots and scored six unanswered goals after Shawn Campbell and Keenan Crossman gave Nelson an early 2-0 lead.

Owen Miley scored twice for Spokane (11-9-2), while George Moran, Jed Butler, Nate Wilson and Derek Humphreys also scored and Riley McLean made 28 saves.

Leafs goaltender Anderson Violette allowed all six goals on 56 shots before Tenzin Mint took over late to stop three shots.

The next day in Fernie, Cole Wyatt scored a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Leafs.

Wyatt scored twice, while Brady Miller and Reid Wilson also had singles for Nelson. Violette meanwhile returned to net to make 38 saves.

Dylan Defosse, Gavin Lawrie and Andrew Bonham replied for the Ghostriders (9-6-3), with Ethan Fitzgerald stopping 30 shots.

Nelson returns to home ice Friday against the Chase Heat.