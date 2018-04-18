The Nelson Rhythm Ropers are hosting the provincial skipping championship this week at L.V. Rogers. Photo submitted

Nelson hosting provincial skipping championships this week

The Rhythm Ropers will be competing at LVR on Friday to Sunday

  • Apr. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Submitted

The Nelson Rhythm Ropers hope to skip their way to a provincial title this week.

The 25th B.C. Provincial Rope Skipping Competition is being hosted Friday to Sunday at L.V. Rogers, with over 130 competitors will test their skills in speed, power and freestyle events.

Opening ceremonies start Friday at 6 p.m. followed by large group and team show routines. The competition continues throughout the weekend featuring team events on Saturday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and individual events on Sunday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). There will also be a food concession, food trucks and raffle table.

Provincials mark the 20th anniversary of competitive jumping for the Rhythm Ropers. Come cheer on these athletes from all over B.C.!

Previous story
Langley’s Lovett leaps to bronze medal
Next story
Spartans starting rugby season

Just Posted

Details released on possible GoLine bus route changes in Abbotsford

 

Nelson hosting provincial skipping championships this week

  • 18 hours ago

 

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

 

Buses would pick up West Coast Express riders if job action

 

Most Read