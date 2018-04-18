Nelson hosting provincial skipping championships this week

The Rhythm Ropers will be competing at LVR on Friday to Sunday

The Nelson Rhythm Ropers are hosting the provincial skipping championship this week at L.V. Rogers. Photo submitted

The Nelson Rhythm Ropers hope to skip their way to a provincial title this week.

The 25th B.C. Provincial Rope Skipping Competition is being hosted Friday to Sunday at L.V. Rogers, with over 130 competitors will test their skills in speed, power and freestyle events.

Opening ceremonies start Friday at 6 p.m. followed by large group and team show routines. The competition continues throughout the weekend featuring team events on Saturday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and individual events on Sunday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). There will also be a food concession, food trucks and raffle table.

Provincials mark the 20th anniversary of competitive jumping for the Rhythm Ropers. Come cheer on these athletes from all over B.C.!