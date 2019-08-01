Nelson cyclist wins TransRockies Classic

Nelson’s Travis Hauck (seen here) and his partner Nick Gould won every stage of the TransRockies Classic mountain bike race. Photo: John Gibson

Nelson’s Travis Hauck crushed the competition at the TransRockies Classic mountain bike race.

Hauck and his American partner Nick Gould teamed up to finish first in all seven stages of the event that began at Panorama Mountain Resort and ended a week and approximately 550 kilometres later in Fernie.

The pair’s total time of 24:34:48.3 in the Open Men’s division was over an hour better than the runner-up team.

Over 300 cyclists took part in the event that ran July 22 to 28.

Hauck will next compete at the UCI Masters World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., which runs Aug. 23.