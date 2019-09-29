Nelson Curling Club’s ice plant to be repaired

Curling will return to Nelson next month once the club’s ice plant is repaired. Photo: Tyler Harper

Submitted by the Nelson Curling Club

Curling will be a go in Nelson for the 2019-20 season and beyond.

The huge amount of effort that went into fundraising and petitioning local governments has paid off and the ice plant will be getting repaired and brought up to safety standards required by law. In fact, work has now begun and without any hitches in the timeline. Ice will be put in during the week of Oct. 13 with league play starting up the following week.

Registration night will be back this year on Friday, Oct. 18. Details of this event and more are available at nelsoncurling.ca.

The popularity of Monday night drop in has increased significantly over the past few seasons and the time has come for it to be a more structured, organized evening.

Starting this year a new Monday night co-ordinator will be introduced to meet and greet new curlers and those returning to the sport. If you’ve ever been thinking about trying curling, now is the time and your opportunity awaits. Show up on Monday nights and throw some rocks. See if curling is for you.

During the curling season between mid-October and mid-March, the co-ordinator will run the Monday night drop-in program at the Nelson Curling Centre, located at 302 Cedar St., beside the Nelson and District Community Complex.