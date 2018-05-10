Nelson Boxing Club, Women’s Centre team up for Fight Night 5

Nelson and District Women’s Centre co-executive director Reasha Wolfe and Nelson Boxing Club owner Jesse Pineiro are collaborating to raise money for the centre at Saturday’s Fight Night 5. Photo: Tyler Harper

A Nelson police officer and Sacred Ride manager are set to trade punches for a good cause Saturday.

Const. Adam Sutherland and Simon Gauthier will face off at Fight Night 5 in a charity bout that is raising money for the Nelson and District Women’s Centre.

Nelson Boxing Club owner Jesse Pineiro approached the centre with the idea after being inspired by a similar event in Cranbrook. Women’s centre co-executive director Reasha Wolfe said feedback from the centre’s clients and staff has been 100 per cent positive.

“I love everything about this,” said Wolfe. “For one, anyone who wants to support the women’s centre, we need all the support we can get. We’re all over it. Also, Jesse’s values are very much in line with the values of the women’s centre, so it may seem like an unlikely partnership but actually it’s a very appropriate partnership.”

Sutherland and Gauthier will headline the card at the Nelson Rod and Gun Club, which is tentatively set to feature 13 bouts.

“They’re both stoked about it,” said Pineiro. “They’ve both been in here for six weeks training hard with the people who are already here. Neither one of them have boxed before. They’re making good progress considering where they are coming from. It’s pretty cool.”

Wolfe said the women’s centre will have a table with information about its services at the event, and that she’s hoping to explore future programming opportunities with the club. Saturday, she said, will be a chance to further conversations about challenges faced by women in the community.

“We don’t always get to have those conversations with the community at large. Sometimes when we do get to have them it’s a little bit of preaching to the choir, so any opportunity to expand our reach is a good opportunity.”

Donations to the centre can be made at Sutherland and Gauthier‘s GoFundMe pages, the links to which can be found in the online version of this story. Tickets for Fight Night 5 are $20 in advance and can be purchased at the boxing club, which is located at 685 Baker St, or online at capitoltheatre.bc.ca.

