Nelson boxers return to the ring after nearly a year

Five local boxers travelled to Edmonton for a card

Nelson boxers (L-R) Djavan Mayer, Porter Hansen, Will Adams, Riel Martinez, and Marino Raffo competed in Edmonton ahead of a hometown card set for Oct. 16. Photo: Submitted

Nelson boxers made their return to the ring after nearly a yearlong absence last weekend in Edmonton.

Five athletes with the Nelson Boxing Club competed for Team B.C. against Alberta boxers.

Nelson’s Djavan Mayer won by stoppage in the second round against Edmonton’s Dean Beck, while Nelson’s Riel Martinez also took a second-round stoppage against Owen Pitcher of Lac La Biche, Alta.

Will Adams and Porter Hansen also fought their first-ever bouts. Adams lost a close decision to Edmonton’s Jacob Cardinal, while Hansen also came close in a loss to Joey Bayliss of Lacomb, Alta.

Nelson’s Marino Raffo also returned after a long layoff in a loss to Edmonton’s Graham Owens.

The Nelson Boxing Club will host its next Fight Night at the Nelson and District Rod and Gun Club on Oct. 16. Due to COVID-19 protocols, only 100 tickets can be bought in advance at the club, located at 685 Baker St.

Tickets are $30 each and won’t be sold at the door. The B.C. Vaccine Card will also be mandatory for spectators.

Nelson Star