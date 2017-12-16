Nelson boxers compete in Edmonton

Elias Martinez earned a unanimous decision victory Saturday as three Nelson boxers competed in Edmonton.

Martinez defeated Josh Peck of Lethbridge, Alta., after giving his opponent a bloody nose in the first round and controlling the bout to the end.

Martinez is working his way toward the provincial championships in February with the goal of representing B.C. at nationals, which are held in Edmonton in March.

Meanwhile, Nelson’s Stryder Sutton had a great performance in a no decision bout against Brody Andrie from Red Deer, Alta. Stryder scored a knockdown in the second round and dominated with his footwork and counter punching.

Nelson’s Leah Eberle lost a close fight to Samy Amani from Edmonton. The fight was action-packed with Eberle landing the harder punches but being outworked down the stretch by her more experienced opponent.