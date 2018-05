Matti Erickson, Dylan Gyr and Avie Waterfall will compete at the Games

L-R: Matti Erickson, Dylan Gyr and Avie Waterfall each qualified for the B.C. Summer Games. Photo submitted

Three local track and field athletes have qualified for the B.C. Summer Games.

Matti Erickson, Dylan Gyr and Avie Waterfall booked their tickets with wins at the Kootenay zone trials in Trail on April 28 and 29.

Erickson finished with victories in the 200-metre, 300, 800 and 1,200 races as well as 300 hurdles. Gyr took first in the 2,000 while Waterfall won the women’s 300 and 800 races.

The Games are scheduled for July 19 to 22, with the track and field events set to take place in Duncan.