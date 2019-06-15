Nelson archers host meet

Caelan Halonen (front) and his family from Creston. Halonen won first place in the minicub category with his brand new bow. Photo submitted

The archery group of the Nelson Rod and Gun Club hosted 78 archers, ranging in age from toddlers to seniors at the outdoor range on Porto Rico Road on June 1 and 2. Archers came from the Crowsnest Pass, Grand Forks, Trail and Creston to join Nelson shooters competing in traditional, compound, and crossbow categories.

Forty three-dimensional foam targets were divided over two courses. The targets were placed in as close as possible to a natural setting, but there was also a stegosaurus, a seven-foot sasquatch, and a flying javelina zipping down a wire.

The top three archers in each category were awarded beautiful laser cut trophies made specially for this event by Doug Shaw and the Mount Sentinel woodworking class.

For those archers who camped overnight, activities included a balloon shoot for the youngsters and an elimination game for the adults who shot arrows at a giant moose target.

Many local businesses and individuals donated door prizes, bucket draws, and raffle prizes to this fun family event.

The Nelson archery group had help from wonderful volunteers. Without them, the event would not be possible. One volunteer in particular, Doug Turner, needs to be recognized for his outstanding dedication in extending the two courses. The archery group owes him a whole “quiver” full of gratitude.

Summer hours are now in effect for indoor archery. If you are interested in becoming a member of the archery group, contact Wes Smith at 250-304-7521.