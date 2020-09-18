Neighbour complains to Salmon Arm council about disc golf course

The Salmon Arm disc golf course is located on 3.25 hectares of city-owned property at 4380 10th Ave. SE. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

One neighbour is not pleased with the Salmon Arm disc golf course but city staff are hopeful signage will help alleviate her concerns.

Jacqueline Kral wrote to council on Sept. 9 to complain about various aspects of the course located on a 3.25-hectare municipal parcel north of the Salmon Arm airport and south of 10th Avenue SE.

Her complaints included people coming onto her property to retrieve their discs, players’ dogs running through her garden, alcohol being consumed with accompanying noise and profanity, and course usage ongoing from 6 a.m. to dark.

“Last month I was struck in the back of the head by a disc while in my vegetable garden. I am fortunate that it was the back of my head and did not sustain any significant injury,” she wrote.

“I have been told by some of the parties playing disc golf that eventually there will be tournaments held which will attract hundreds of people. I pray not.”

Kral said her quality of life is being affected, and she made a number of requests including fencing and nets. She asked for future consideration of “trash cans, recycling bins, pets leashed or not permitted, washrooms or outhouses, no smoking signs, regular monitoring of the course, and designated times and days that the course be open and closed.”

Duncan Walters, who spearheaded the creation of the course, responded to Kral’s letter with one of his own.

He said he has had multiple conversations with her and her perceptions of the course are different than his and other players. He agreed there is one tee-off area close to her property where discs occasionally go across.

“I explained to Jackie that a sign would be posted here, but for the rest of her property she would be required to provide private property or no trespassing signs given that it is her property. The neighbour on the west boundary of the course has provided their own signage and we have had no complaints from them.”

Walters said he would like to see the issue resolved and suggested the installation of about 100 feet of netting close to Kral’s property which would prevent discs crossing into her property and also act as a fence of sorts to prevent trespass .

Regarding behaviour on the course, Walters said the perception that players are highly intoxicated and raucous doesn’t match what he’s seen. He said many families enjoy the course. He said that while people are excited by impressive shots, he doesn’t see it as unreasonable.

“On some occasions the concerned party involved has played loud opera music on outdoor speakers, so complaints about noise level go both ways,” he wrote.

Walters said the course has been well-received by the public and he thinks addressing the primary issue with netting would reduce any negative impact on the neighbour .

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren asked staff at council’s Sept. 14 meeting if they would be looking into the neighbour’s concerns.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said before the parking lot was completed, the course wasn’t really open but was being used by people who knew it was there. He said signage will be added regarding private property adjacent to the course. He did not refer to netting.

Niewenhuizen said staff will continue to monitor the situation.

