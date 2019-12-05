Nearly 200 people participate in annual Jingle Bell Run at Seal Bay Park

The Comox Valley Road Runners held their annual Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run for the local food bank on Sunday Dec. 1 at Seal Bay Nature Park. The day was cool, yet 191 people signed up to walk or run the 2.7 km and 7 km trails by the Hardy Road entrance. The ringing of bells filled the air as elves, Santas, Christmas trees, and a 'grandma' in pajamas ran, walked and pushed strollers along the forest trails. The best festive song and the best dressed adult and child won special prizes with plenty of draw prizes for other participants.

The Comox Valley Food Bank van collected non-perishable food items, as well as $1,686.92 in cash at the annual Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run, Sunday at Seal Bay Nature Park. Photo supplied.

The 33 volunteers ensured that the event ran smoothly. Hot drinks and food were a big hit! Special thanks to Thrifty Foods Crowne Isle, Tim Hortons, and Costco.

The CVRR is honored to host this event for the Comox Valley Food Bank. Bins filled with non-perishable food items and $1,686.92 will help to bring good cheer and nourishment during the Christmas season.