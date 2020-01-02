NCAA honour for Chilliwack Chiefs grad Jacques Bouquot

The forward was named the Freshman of the Week in the Hockey East conference.

Jacques Bouquot (right in white) with the Chilliwack Chiefs during BCHL action last season. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Chilliwack Chiefs alum Jacques Bouquot has been named the Freshman of the Week in the Hockey East conference.

In NCAA Div 1 men’s hockey action last weekend, the Vermont Catamounts forward collected three points.

Bouquot’s team recorded back to back 2-0 triumphs over Union College and Lake Superior State at their own Catamount Cup tournament.

Against Union College, Bouquot set up the game winner by Ace Cowans and added insurance with an empty net goal.

The Connecticut kid set up Cowans again in the win over Lake Superior State.

Bouquot’s NCAA career is off to a promising start. In 15 games with Vermont, the 19 year old forward has two goals and nine points.

In 42 regular season and playoff games with Chilliwack last season, Bouquot posted 14 goals and 32 points.