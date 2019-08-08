National Pickleball Day is Saturday, August 10

By Judith Klontz

While Pickleball is only nine months old in Barriere, we are keen to have a fun time while increasing awareness of Pickleball.

National Pickleball Day will be celebrated in Barriere in The Ridge gymnasium (4936 Barriere Town Road) on Saturday Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Pickleball players of the Lower North Thompson will be on hand to introduce attendees to their much-loved sport.

With the nets set up, paddles and balls will be available for those attending to try out the sport. Everyone is welcome to drop by; you may just watch, ask questions, or pick up a paddle and give Pickleball a try.

According to Pickleball Magazine, Pickleball was invented in 1965 by two dads whose children were bored with their summertime activities. A combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong this sport can be played both indoors and outdoors. The court is approximately the size of one used for badminton with the net at 34 inches. Initially the paddles were made of plastic or wood, but technology has evolved, and players often use composite paddles with thin laminate faces composed of either various polymers, graphite, fiberglass, Kevlar and more recently aluminum. Although singles can be played, the game is largely a doubles sport.

Pickleball is not just for seniors, Junior Championships are held throughout Canada and the United States with players 13 years old competing with those in their age group. It would be great to see a good turnout for National Pickleball Day on Saturday, Aug.10.

Feel free to drop in and try Pickleball anytime this summer. We play at The Ridge on Mondays (2-4), Tuesdays and Fridays (1-3); a fun two hours for only a $3 drop in fee. We have three courts available for play (beginner, experienced, advanced), and in this way newcomers do not have to feel intimidated by not knowing how to play against more experienced Pickleballers.