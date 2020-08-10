National Hockey League playoffs begin with 12 BCHL alums chasing Stanley Cup

The Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders employ two BCHL grads each

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is one of 12 BCHL alums chasing the Stanley Cup as NHL playoffs begin. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Twelve players with BCHL experience are lacing ’em up as the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs get going this week.

In the Western conference, the Vancouver versus St. Louis first round series features three BCHL alums. The Canucks defence includes Troy Stecher (Penticton Vees, 2010-13) and Jordie Benn (Victoria Grizzlies, 2005-08) while the Blues counter with forward Tyler Bozak (Victoria Grizzlies, 2004-07).

When Calgary faces off against Dallas, the Flames will send Milan Lucic (Coquitlam Express, 2004-05) against Stars standout Jamie Benn (Victoria Grizzlies, 2006-07).

The Chicago versus Las Vegas series includes Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith (Penticton Panthers, 1999-01), while the Colorado Avalanche take forward Tyson Jost (Penticton Vees, 2014-16) into battle against the Arizona Coyotes.

In the Eastern conference, the Montreal Canadiens roster features a rarity in goaltender Carey Price, a link to the Quesnel Millionaires of 2002-03.

The Millionaires moved to Chilliwack to become the Chiefs in 2011.

Price and the Canadiens are taking on the Flyers, with forward Derek Grant (Langley Chiefs, 2007-09).

Riley Nash (Salmon Arm Silverbacks, 2006-07) and his Columbus Blue Jackets are taking on Tampa Bay in round one while the New York Islanders face the defending champion Washington Capitals, with forward Andrew Ladd (Coquitlam Express, 2002-03) and defenceman Devon Toews (Surrey Eagles, 2011-13) leading the charge.

