National basketball championships coming to Langley

For the first time, the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball national championships are coming to Langley.

Langara College will host the 2019 championships at the Langley Events Centre March 13 to 16, 2019.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

“Langara is a perennial national contender in men’s basketball and head coach Paul Eberhardt is well respected across the country — the Falcons will be ready,” said Jeff Harris, the CCAA men’s basketball convenor in a press release. “The modern LEC provides a first-class venue to enhance the student-athlete experience.”

The field will consist of the five conference champions, the host Falcons and two wild-card entries for a total of eight squads battling for gold.

This past season, there were 61 CCAA teams competing in men’s basketball.

Each association takes turns hosting the event and it was last in British Columbia in 2014.

That year, Squamish’s Quest College was the host team with Langara taking gold. It marked the third time the Falcons won national gold.

sports@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter