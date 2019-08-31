Natasha Milliken wins beginners barrel race and 2D pole bending at Quesnel Fall Fair

The 10th and final race in the CB's Barrel and Pole Series took place Aug. 25 at Alex Fraser Park

The 10th and final race in the CB’s Barrel and Pole Series took place Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Quesnel Fall Fair at Alex Fraser Park. The event featured Beginner, PeeWee, Novice, Youth, Senior and Open racers competing for buckles, blankets, bridles and cash. Ronan O’Doherty photo

Natasha Milliken and Dodge made a great team at the CB’s Barrel and Pole Series 10th race.

The final race of the series took place Sunday, Aug. 25 during the Quesnel Fall Fair at Alex Fraser Park, and Milliken and Dodge finished first in beginners barrels and also claimed first place in the 2D poles.

Alisha Hoegler won the 3D and 4D pole bending, claiming top spot in 3D with Quick and riding Dream to a first-place finish in 4D.

Chelsea Brears — who owns CBS Performance Training and runs the Barrel and Pole Series — won the 1D poles on Shady.

In the beginners barrel race, Kaleah Wiebe finished second on Shady, followed by Kayla Suzentich on Shady.

Julia Laundry was fourth riding Dodge, while Leah Jolly and Shady were fifth.

Kennedy Laurence was sixth on Dodge, and Tylaya Blacklaw rode Dodge to a seventh-place finish.

In the open race, Rachael Webster rode Poco to a first-place finish in 1D, while Gabby Fouty was second on Saeta.

Maggie Evertson won the 2D race on Twerp, and Felicity Murray was second on Kruzer.

In the 3D race, Taylor Brears rode Charo to a first-place finish, while Jodi Staves and Rhandi finished second.

Tessa Anderson won the 4D race on Tonka, and Jordan Miller finished second on Dot Com.

